3 Policemen Killed In Terror Attack In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian

Three policemen were killed in a terror attack at Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian (File)

Three policemen were killed in an attack by terrorists on a guard post at Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. The policemen were keeping watch on a residential area and were inside their guard room when the terrorists fired at them this afternoon. The terrorists also took away their service rifles.

The three policemen died on the spot; a fourth one who received critical injuries was taken to hospital.

The police said the area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched.

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.