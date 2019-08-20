3 Officers Allegedly Took Bribe In Hafiz Saeed-Linked Case, Transferred

The NIA officers have been transferred to ensure a fair probe

Three National Investigation Agency (NIA) officers have been transferred for allegedly demanding Rs 2 crore in bribes to not name a Delhi-based businessman in a terror-funding case involving Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. The action against the officers, who were shifted pending a "thorough examination of the matter", comes after the businessman, who has not been named, filed a complaint of misconduct with the agency. A probe has been ordered and will be overseen by a DIG-rank officer.

"A complaint of misconduct was received against the officers. An enquiry into the allegations is being conducted by a Deputy Inspector General-level officer. In the meantime, the three officials have been transferred out to ensure a fair probe," an NIA spokesperson was quoted in an IANS report.

The names of the officers and the businessman have been withheld for now.

"We have initiated an enquiry against the officials to maintain a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. Strict action will be taken if they are found to have indulged in corruption," a NIA officer said.

One of the transferred officers is a Superintendent of Police. The other two are junior officers from the intelligence and operations wing of the NIA. All three were investigating the Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF), run by Hafiz Saeed, chief of Pakistan-based terrorist group Laskhar-e-Taiba.

In a chargesheet filed last month, the agency had named seven persons, including Hafiz Saeed, on charges of criminal conspiracy under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The document stated that FIF deputy chief Shahid Mahmood tasked associates Mohammed Kamran, a Pakistan national from Dubai, with routing funds from Pakistan to India via Dubai.

Also last month, a senior Home Ministry official said Hafiz Saeed would be among the first to be banned by the government, as individuals, under amendments to the UAPA passed earlier this year.

Last year the NIA had registered another case against Shahid Mahmood, charging him with conspiracy to create sleeper cells in Delhi and Haryana under the guise of religious work.

Hafiz Saeed had been arrested by Pakistan on terror-financing charges and sent to Lahore Jail last month, in an operation that came just days before Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan met US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC.

With input from IANS

