3 Minors Among 5 Of Family Killed After Fire Breaks Out In UP: Cops

Five members of a family died after a fire broke out in the house at the Shahpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Mau, an official said on Tuesday.

Relief teams were rushed to the spot soon after the receipt of the information.

Their bodies were sent for post-mortem.

District Magistrate, Mau, Arun Kumar said, "5 members of a family including a woman, 1 adult and 3 minors died in a house fire that broke out at Shahpur village, Kopaganj PS in Mau district. Police along with the fire brigade, medical & relief teams reached the spot."

"The initial report stated that fire ignited from the stove," he added.

He also announced an assistance of Rs 4 lakh per person.

