3 Men Walking After Dinner Hit By Speeding Car In UP, 2 Killed

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera

A car travelling at a high speed hit three men walking on the road in Uttar Pradesh, killing two of them.

The incident, which was caught on a CCTV camera, took place at around 10 pm on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur when the three men were returning home after having dinner.

The two victims have been identified as Moeen and Akil Ahmed, and the third person, Tahir, has been admitted to the Baba Raghav Das Medical College and is said to be critical.

In the CCTV, which was installed at a shop near the accident site, the three men can be seen casually walking on the road when suddenly a speeding black car hits them from behind.

The impact of the crash was so powerful that all three men were flung into the air and landed about 20-30 feet away from the collision site.

Moeen and Akil died on the spot due to severe head injuries.

Senior police official, Krishan Kumar Bishnoi, said that they are currently searching for the car driver with the help of the CCTV footage.

The driver will be arrested soon, he said.