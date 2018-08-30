3 Men Jailed In Haryana For Possessing Rs 5 Coins

The police found them carrying coins of Rs 5 with a face value of Rs 6.87 lakh (Representational)

Three men have been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment and awarded a fine of Rs 25,000 each for possessing fake five rupee coins with a face value of Rs 6.87 lakh.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Amit Kumar today convicted Ravinder alias Monu, Sachin and Sonu Luthra in the case.

They were held guilty on August 24 but the quantum of punishment was pronounced today.

Besides imprisonment, the accused were ordered to pay a fine of Rs 25,000 each and in case of default, they would have to further undergo an imprisonment of six months.

According to the prosecution, Sub-Inspector Prashant Kumar and his team were patrolling on Tosham Road on January 27, 2016 when on a tip-off, the police found a vehicle carrying coins of Rs five with a face value of Rs 6.87 lakh.

During interrogation, both Ravinder alias Monu and Sachin confessed that the coins were fake and were brought from Sonu Luthara, a resident of Delhi.

They were going to supply the fake coins in Hisar and its adjoining areas. The police later arrested all the three accused.

A case was registered against them on January 28, 2016 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).