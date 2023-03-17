3 Members Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Arrested After Encounter In Rajasthan

According to the police, the three were acting under the orders of Anmol Bishnoi.

Three members of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang were arrested last evening following an encounter with the police in Rajasthan's Ganganagar.

According to the police, the gang had been trying to extort money from a businessman. Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, threatened the businessman over the phone before sending two of his aides to his house, the police said.

Last month, the police, monitoring the exchange, formed teams to trace three members of the gang, all believed to be residents of Punjab's Fazilka district. However, a probe indicated that the criminals were holed up in Rajasthan's Ganganagar, along the border with Punjab.

An encounter ensued when a police team arrived in the city in search of the gang members. One of the criminals opened fire at the police and received a bullet wound in the leg in retaliation. The encounter ended with three criminals in police custody, one of whom is undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

