3 Lashkar Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Kashmir's Shopian: Police

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday, police said.

The security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Shopian's Nagbal following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter, in which the three ultras were gunned down.

The terrorists were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT, a police spokesperson said, adding that the search operation was in progress.

"The 3 killed #terrorists have been identified as local terrorists of LeT namely Danish Khursheed Bhat, Tanveer Wani and Towseef Bhat. They were involved in several #terror crime cases. Terrorist Danish was involved in #recruitment of youth into terror ranks in Shopian," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

