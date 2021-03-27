3 Labourers Die While Cleaning Underground Chemical Tank In Maharashtra

A case of accidental death was registered by police in Ambernath. (Representational)

Three labourers died on Saturday while they were cleaning an underground tank which was used to store waste oil in a now-defunct chemical factory in Ambernath town in Thane district of Maharashtra, fire officials said.

The trio complained of suffocation after removing some waste, Ambernath Municipal Council's chief fire officer Yashwant Nalawade said.

He said the labourers also complained of nausea and giddiness before they collapsed inside the tank this morning.

The men, hailing from suburban Govandi in Mumbai, are identified as Bidresh Sahani (35), Dinesh Sahani (35) and Irshad (30).

They were engaged in the cleaning work at the chemical unit since Thursday, Nalawade said, adding that the work was going on without any supervision contrary to rules.

A case of accidental death was registered by police in Ambernath.

