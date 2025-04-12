3 Killed In Clashes Linked To Anti-Waqf Act Protests In Bengal's Murshidabad

Three people were killed in West Bengal's Murshidabad district following violent clashes linked to ongoing protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, the police said on Saturday.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has declared that her state would not implement the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

"We have made our position clear on this matter - we do not support this law. This law will not be implemented in our state. So what is the riot about?" she said in a post on X.

Her post comes at a time when several pockets in the state, especially in the minority-dominated Murshidabad district, have been on the boil for the last few days over the protests against the Waqf Act.

The Chief Minister has appealed for peace and harmony, underlining that the law was enacted by the central government. Ms Banerjee cautioned against political misuse of religion and warned of legal action against those inciting riots.

"Remember, we did not make the law that many are agitating against. The law was made by the central government. So the answer you want should be sought from the central government," the Chief Minister added.

Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar cautioned the agitators that the state police will not tolerate any attempts to disrupt law and order in the name of the protests.