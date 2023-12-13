3 Killed As Overhead Water Tank At Bardhaman Railway Station Collapses

An FIR is being lodged in connection with the accident, the police said

Three people, including a woman, were killed and over 30 others were injured when an overhead water tank fell on them on Wednesday as they waited on the railway platform in Bengal's Bardhaman, officials said.

The large metal water-filled tank fell on the passengers on the joint platforms two and three of the station, an Eastern Railway (ER) official said.

The injured were rushed to the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital, where two were declared dead on arrival and one died of injuries, a Purba Bardhaman district official said.

The three have been identified as Sonaram Tudu, Kanti Bahadur and Mafeeza Khatun, he said.

At least three persons were killed as an overhead water tank collapsed on the platforms in Burdwan railway station. This is nothing but a sheer negligence by the railways @AshwiniVaishnawpic.twitter.com/14U0UhOO7S — Samirul Islam (@Samirul65556476) December 13, 2023

"Most of those who have been injured in the accident are passengers. They were waiting under the shed on the platform when the incident took place. Many suffered minor injuries and were discharged from the hospital after treatment," the official told news agency PTI.

The railways has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of each victim, the official said.

Those critically injured will be given Rs 50,000 each and those with mild injuries will get Rs 5,000 each, he said.

Relatives of the injured have been contacted by the Eastern Railway authorities and offered all kinds of assistance for the treatment.

According to a senior officer of the Bengal Police, an FIR is being lodged in connection with the accident and an investigation would begin soon.

"Our officers are talking to the injured who are undergoing treatment at the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital and their statements are being recorded for investigation," he said.

Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi spoke to the railways authorities and assured all kinds of cooperation and assistance, a source in the state secretariat 'Nabanna' said.

Three railway employees have been suspended after the accident, the ER official said. Train movement through three platforms at the station has been suspended, he added.

One person was killed in January 2020 when a concrete structure from the main building of the century-old Bardhaman railway station collapsed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)