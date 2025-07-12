3 Killed, 2 Injured In Lightning Strike In Odisha: Police

The incident occurred near a canal construction site in Chhatrapur area (Representational)
Balasore:
At least three persons, including two women, were killed and two others were seriously injured in a lightning strike in Odisha's Balasore district on Saturday, police said.
The incident took place when they were having lunch near a canal construction site in Chhatrapur area under the jurisdiction of Berhampur police station.
Three persons died on the spot, while two other women suffered serious injuries and were taken to Nilagiri Government Hospital for treatment, a police officer said.
