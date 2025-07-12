3 Killed, 2 Injured In Lightning Strike In Odisha: Police

At least three persons, including two women, were killed and two others were seriously injured in a lightning strike in Odisha's Balasore district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place when they were having lunch near a canal construction site in Chhatrapur area under the jurisdiction of Berhampur police station.

Three persons died on the spot, while two other women suffered serious injuries and were taken to Nilagiri Government Hospital for treatment, a police officer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)