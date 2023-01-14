3 Killed, 2 Injured After Truck Hits People, Falls Into Gorge In Assam

Police said that the injured have been taken to the hospital. (Representational)

Three people were killed and two others injured when a speeding truck hit them in Assam's Kaziranga on Saturday.

After hitting the people, the truck fell into a deep gorge breaking the railing of a bridge railing.

The incident took place in Hatikhuli area in Kaziranga.

Jayanta Bora, Assistant Police Inspector, Kohora Police Station said that three people were killed and two others injured in the incident.

"The truck fell into a deep gorge and we are searching if any person is trapped under the truck. The injured persons have rushed to hospital," the police officer said.

According to the police, the dead were identified as Sikender Karmakar, Jagannath Karmakar and Agnesh Karmakar.

Police have registered a case. Further details are awaited.

