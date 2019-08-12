On Video, Houses Washed Away After Cloudburst In Uttarakhand, 3 Dead

Three including a mother and her baby were killed and two houses were washed away following a cloudburst this morning in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

Roopa Devi, 35, and her nine-month-old daughter were killed as her house was washed away by flood. The woman was sleeping at the time.

Local residents and state disaster response force (SDRF) team reached the spot and conducted rescue operations.

#WATCH House collapses as flash flood hits Vikas Khand Ghat's Lankhi village, in Chamoli, #Uttarakhand. State Disaster Response Force team has been rushed to the spot for rescue operation. pic.twitter.com/7KS2VVukcL — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019

According to the authorities, lightning began in the night at around 1 am.

In another incident, a 21-year-old woman was killed when her house collapsed in a landslide.

The situation in the area remains grim as light rain continues. The state has been receiving heavy rainfall over the past few days, causing several landslides and flooding.

Earlier on Friday, a woman and a child died after a cloudburst occurred in Chamoli district. As many as ten houses were damaged in the incident. Some portions of agricultural land were also destroyed.

