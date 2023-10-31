3 killed, 10 Injured In Blast At Firecracker Unit In Madhya Pradesh

"The rescue operation is still going on at the spot." (Representational)

Three persons were killed and 10 others sustained injuries after an explosion occurred at an illegal firecrackers manufacturing unit in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district on Tuesday, an official said.

The illegal firecrackers manufacturing unit was situated in a residential area near Purana Pool locality in the city. On getting information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and began the rescue operation.

Superintendent of Police (SP, Damoh) Sunil Tiwari told ANI, "A factory was being operated illegally here in Purana pul area in which firecrackers were being manufactured. On Tuesday, a blast occurred here as a result of which the roof of the building collapsed and some people were buried in its debris. Three persons have died and 10 others sustained injuries in the incident who were undergoing treatment."

The rescue operation is still going on at the spot. The factory was totally illegal because licences were never given to allow the manufacturing of the firecrackers in the middle of the colonies, he added.

The officer further said that Damoh Collector Mayank Agarwal ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter and further action would be taken accordingly.

