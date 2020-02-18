3 Kashmiri Students Charged With Sedition Re-Arrested In Karnataka, Sent To Judicial Custody

Police said the trio were arrested this morning and taken to court (Representational)

The three Kashmiri engineering college students, facing sedition charges, were re-arrested on Monday after protests broke out against police for releasing them on executing a bond.

"They (Kashmiri students) have been arrested again, produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody," the Hubballi-Dharwad police Commissioner R Dileep told PTI.

The trio, students of a private engineering college, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans and posting it on social media on the first anniversary of the Pulwama terrorist attack that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.

They were released on Sunday on executing a bond under Section 169 of the Criminal Procedure Code (release of accused when evidence deficient).

Police had come under flak for releasing the students.

They said the trio were arrested this morning and taken to court, which remanded them to judicial custody till March 2.

The action came after members of right wing outfits staged demonstrations outside the police station on Sunday.

The three students were reportedly manhandled by a mob at the court.

Meanwhile, Ashok Anvekar, a member of the Hubli Bar Association, said they had decided none from the bar would appear as counsel for the three students.