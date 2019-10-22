3 Jaish-e-Mohammed Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir

The terrorists killed two brothers who belonged to the Gujjar community in Kashmir, in August.

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral area, as senior police officer said. The terrorists belonged to the Pakistan-based group Jaish-e-Mohammed, the Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh told NDTV.

The terrorists had killed two brothers who belonged to the Gujjar community in Kashmir in August, the senior police officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter and security forces are carrying out search operations in the area. More details are awaited.

