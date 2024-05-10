3 Drunk Women Attack, Abuse Cops Outside Maharashtra Bar, Arrested

They bit the hand of a lady police constable and ripped her uniform.

A late-night party turned ugly for three women after they were arrested, allegedly in an inebriated state, for attacking and abusing police personnel.

The drama unfolded in Virar's Gokul Township, a prominent residential area on the outskirts of Mumbai, when the police were called to reports of some women creating a "ruckus" outside a restaurant bar. They allegedly had an argument with some other customers at the bar and were told to leave.

In a video going viral on social media platforms, they can be seen getting into an altercation with the police officers and abusing them.

They also bit the hand of a lady police constable and ripped her uniform.

Another constable was attacked on his head with a bucket and was bit on his wrist, the police said.

The video also showed one of the girls trying to calm her friends.

All three women, who have been identified as Kavya, Ashwini, and Poonam, have been arrested and sent to judicial custody.