3 Die After Boat Sinks In Assam's Goalpara, 2 Missing

The boat sank due to being overloaded while navigating through flooded areas

At least three persons were killed and two others went missing after a boat sank in the floodwaters in Assam's Goalpara district on Thursday evening, officials said.

According to a senior police officer, the incident took place at Simlitola in Rongjuli police station area when the boat with around 20 people on board was returning after the cremation of a person in a nearby isolated location.

"There were approximately 20 people on the small boat. It sank due to being overloaded while navigating through flooded areas after the evening cremation," the officer said.

While most of the passengers managed to swim to nearby highlands, five people were reported missing.

"SDRF personnel were called in, and they recovered the bodies of three persons. According to local villagers, two others remain missing, and efforts are ongoing to locate them," the officer added.

The deceased have been identified as Jit Karmakar (27), Prasenjit Saha (28), and Sujan Malakar (27).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)