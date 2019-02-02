3 Dead As Avalanche Hits Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag

Fresh snowfall has resulted in avalanches in Kashmir.

The bodies of three people, buried under an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday, were recovered by a search and rescue team on Saturday, officials said.

Four people were aboard a snow removal machine on the Pahalgam-Aru road on Friday when they were trapped under the avalanche, he added.

"We've recovered the bodies of three persons who were buried under an avalanche...," a police official said.

One person was rescued alive on Friday and had been admitted to a hospital, the official said.

Fresh snowfall has resulted in avalanches in hilly areas of Kashmir, prompting authorities to issue an advisory for people to avoid avalanche-prone areas.