3 Dead As Avalanche Hits Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag

Four people were aboard a snow removal machine on the Pahalgam-Aru road on Friday when they were trapped under the avalanche.

All India | | Updated: February 02, 2019 16:57 IST
Fresh snowfall has resulted in avalanches in Kashmir.


Srinagar: 

The bodies of three people, buried under an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday, were recovered by a search and rescue team on Saturday, officials said.

Four people were aboard a snow removal machine on the Pahalgam-Aru road on Friday when they were trapped under the avalanche, he added.

"We've recovered the bodies of three persons who were buried under an avalanche...," a police official said.

One person was rescued alive on Friday and had been admitted to a hospital, the official said.

Fresh snowfall has resulted in avalanches in hilly areas of Kashmir, prompting authorities to issue an advisory for people to avoid avalanche-prone areas.

