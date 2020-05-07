3 Dead After Gas Leak At Chemical Plant In Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam: Report

Three people including a child were killed after toxic gas leaked from a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam

Three people including a child were killed after toxic gas leaked from a chemical plant of a multinational firm in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, news agency ANI reported.



Residents near the chemical gas plant of LG Polymers India Pvt Ltd in the district's village RR Venkatapuram reported of burning sensation in their eyes and difficulty in breathing, officials said. They were immediately taken to hospital, they said.



Ambulances, fire engines and policemen have reached the chemical plant, ANI reported.

Set up in 1961 as Hindustan Polymers, the company was taken over by South Korea's LG Chem and renamed as LG Polymers India in 1997. The plant makes polystyrene and expandable polystyrene.