3 CRPF Men Suspended After Jammu Woman Alleged Rape By One Of Them The woman in her complaint alleged that three CRPF personnel took her inside their camp on the pretext of helping her where one of them raped her

A 24-year-old woman from Jammu and Kashmir has accused a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper of raping her last month, police said. She also alleged that she was taken inside a camp by three CRPF personnel, where one of the them raped her, filmed the assault and threatened to release the video online if she told anybody about it.



However, when the video was circulated on social media, the woman filed a First Information Report or FIR. All three accused have been suspended.



"A girl along with two CRPF personnel was found inside CRPF's Bantalab Campus. It seems to be a case of security breach. Accordingly, the matter was reported to the police," CRPF spokesperson Ashish Kumar Jha said.



He added that the personnel who circulated the video was also suspended.



The woman, who hails from Poonch district, said she was off to her relative's home in Jammu when she lost her way. "I had got off a bus around 7.30pm and lost my way. I was intercepted by three CRPF personnel in uniform outside their camp half an hour later. They took me inside on the pretext of helping me where one of them raped me," the woman alleged in her complaint, according to news agency Press Trust of India.



The police have charged the CRPF personnel of rape and wrongful confinement and based on the outcome of the investigation, an officer said, more charges, including those under the Information Technology Act, will be added.



The matter is being probed by the police and we have promised full cooperation, Commandant Jha said.



"The CRPF is a very disciplined and professional force and does not tolerate any act by its personnel that could malign its image," he added.



(With inputs from PTI)



