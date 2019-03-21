CRPF Jawan Shoots Self, Kills 3 Other Soldiers Over Quarrel: Officials

The incident happened after the jawans had a quarrel, officials said. (Representational)

Three CRPF personnel were killed on Wednesday after a colleague allegedly fired at them after a fight at their camp in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The alleged fratricide incident happened at around 10 pm when constable Ajit Kumar shot three of his colleagues from his service rifle at the 187th battalion camp of the force in Udhampur, they said.

The officials said while three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) men were killed in the firing, Mr Kumar also shot himself and is critical in a hospital.

He hails from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

The dead soldiers have been identified as head constables Pokarmal R of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan, Yogendra Sharma of Delhi and Umed Singh of Rewari in Haryana.

