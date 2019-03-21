CRPF Jawan Shoots Self, Kills 3 Other Soldiers Over Quarrel: Officials

The happened when constable Ajit Kumar allegedly shot three of his colleagues from his service rifle at the 187th battalion camp of the force in Udhampur.

All India | | Updated: March 21, 2019 01:33 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
CRPF Jawan Shoots Self, Kills 3 Other Soldiers Over Quarrel: Officials

The incident happened after the jawans had a quarrel, officials said. (Representational)


New Delhi: 

Three CRPF personnel were killed on Wednesday after a colleague allegedly fired at them after a fight at their camp in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. 

The alleged fratricide incident happened at around 10 pm when constable Ajit Kumar shot three of his colleagues from his service rifle at the 187th battalion camp of the force in Udhampur, they said. 

The officials said while three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) men were killed in the firing, Mr Kumar also shot himself and is critical in a hospital.

He hails from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

The dead soldiers have been identified as head constables Pokarmal R of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan, Yogendra Sharma of Delhi and Umed Singh of Rewari in Haryana.

The incident happened after the jawans had a quarrel, officials said.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

crpf personnel deadUdhampurJammu and Kashmir

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Nirav ModiSpring Equinox Holi SongsHolika DahanElection 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsSamjhauta Blast CasePriyanka GandhiPM ModiHoli 2019

................................ Advertisement ................................