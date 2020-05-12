3 Children Playing On Rail Tracks Run Over By Goods Train In Hisar

The children were rushed to the hospital but were declared dead on arrival, cops said (Representational)

Three children were run over by a goods train in front of their families in Haryana's Hisar on Tuesday. All three, who had gone to the tracks to play, died.

The incident took place on the Hisar-Sirsa rail tracks when the three children moved onto the tracks while playing, they said.

The children belong to two families of migrant labourers. Migrant families from Bihar live in the area adjacent to the rail tracks.

The people living near the railway tracks rushed the children to the Hisar Civil Hospital where the doctors declared them dead on arrival, police said.

The children have been identified as Ajit (7), Ravi (10) and Golu (4). They all were residents of Satya Nagar, Ghora Farm Road, police said. Police and a team of the health department were at the spot.

(With inputs from PTI)