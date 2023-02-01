3 Children Die After Mother Poisons Them Over Family Dispute: UP Police

The woman has been taken into custody for questioning. (Representational)

A woman allegedly killed her three children by poisoning them following a family dispute in the Kairana area of Shamli district, police said on Wednesday.

Her eight-year-old son died on the spot. Two other children, aged four and two, died later in hospital, Kairana police station SHO PK Tyagi said.

Their father, who works in Delhi, rushed home after receiving news of his children's death and lodged a complaint against his wife and mother-in-law.

The woman has been taken into custody for questioning, Tyagi said.

The incident was a fallout of a family dispute and investigations are underway, the police said.

A pot of milk has been seized and sent for tests. The children's post mortem report is also awaited, they added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)