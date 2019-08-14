3 Chhattisgarh Cops Seen Assaulting Boy, Suspended After Video Goes Viral

In the video, the cops were seen pulling the boy's hair, ears and hitting him.

Three policemen have been suspended in Chhattisgarh's Raipur over a video showing them assaulting and sexually abusing a boy at a railway station, an official said today.

The incident, which took place last week at a railway station outside Raipur, came to light on Tuesday after the video went viral, Senior Superintendent of Police Arif Sheikh told news agency PTI.

Police said that the boy was a pickpocket.

The video is believed to have been made by a passenger. In the video, three men, including one in police uniform, were seen pulling the boy's hair, ears and hitting him. They were laughing.

"After the video came to my notice, I immediately suspended the policemen on Tuesday night. I have also ordered a departmental inquiry into the matter," Mr Sheikh added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.