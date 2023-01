3 Boys Stabbed After Fight Between 2 Groups In Delhi: Cops

Delhi Police has registered an FIR in this case under attempt to murder. (Representational)

Three boys were hospitalised in the national capital with stab injuries after two groups of boys allegedly got into a fight over posting abusive comments on social media, Delhi Police said today.

Two separate FIRs under Sections 307/34 of the Indian Penal Code were registered at the Jahangirpuri Police Station and a total of eight persons (mostly minor boys) have been apprehended.

Police said they had received a PCR call around 6.45 pm on Tuesday evening about a fight at K-block area of Jahangirpuri.

After rushing to the site, the police said they found the three boys lying bleeding and took them to a hospital.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR in this case under attempt to murder, on the complaints of both groups.

Further investigation is in progress.

