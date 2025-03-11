3 Border Security Force Personnel Killed As Bus Falls Into Gorge In Manipur

At least three Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed after a bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Manipur's Senapati district on Tuesday.

According to a senior police officer, at least eight personnel were injured in the accident that took place in Changoubung village.

There is a sizable presence of BSF companies in Manipur in the wake of the ongoing violence.

The bodies have been kept at the district hospital, the officer said.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has expressed deep sorrow over the accident. He extended condolences to the families of those killed, and wished for speedy recovery of those injured.