3 Assam Rifles Men, 1 Civilian Arrested For Link With Drug Trafficking Racket

Two vehicles and cash were also seized during raids, an official said (Representational)

Three Assam Rifles personnel have been arrested in Dibrugarhalong with a civilian for their involvement with a drug trafficking racket, and heroin worth over Rs 1 crore recovered, a senior police officer said on Friday.

Two vehicles and cash were also seized during raids, he said.

Dibrugarh Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Bitul Chetia said the raids was carried out on Thursday based on intelligence inputs on delivery of a drug consignment from Dimapur in Nagaland to Tinsukia district of Assam.

Accordingly, the police set up a check post at the Jokai reserve forest area and managed to intercept a vehicle with four persons, Mr Chetia told PTI.

"We brought all four of them to Dibrugarh sadar police station and, after preliminary interrogation, came to know that another vehicle loaded with drugs is parked at Dergaon in Jorhat district, inside the Police Training College there," the ASP explained.

A team, led by Mr Chetia, seized the vehicle from Police Training College at Dergaon, in another operation the same night, and recovered from it 269 gm of heroin, estimated to be worth around Rs 1 crore in international market.

"We have also seized uniforms of Assam Rifles and Rs 48,000 in cash from them. All three personnel were posted in Dimapur Transit Camp of Assam Rifles, Kohima division," Chetia said.

Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)