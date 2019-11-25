3 Men, Inspired By ISIS, Arrested With Explosives By Delhi Police

One kilogram of explosive materials were found in their possession, police said

The Delhi Police special cell on Monday intercepted a terror module in Delhi and arrested three persons from Assam with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and other explosives used for making bombs.

Pramod Singh Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) said the accused -- Mukadir Islam, Ranjeet Ali and Jameel Luit -- all in their early twenties were arrested after a joint operation with the Assam Police.

They were taken into custody on Sunday.

The three were inspired by the ISIS module and were planning a terror strike on Monday at a local carnival in Goalpara district of Assam, Mr Kushwah said.

They were also planning to conduct terror strikes in heavy footfall areas of Delhi, the officer added.

They were classmates and had also radicalised some people in Delhi, the senior police official said, adding that one kilogram of explosive material, a sword and a knife were recovered from their possession.

