Suspended Cop Among 3 Arrested In Jammu Shooting Case

3 arrested in Jammu shooting case. (Representational)

Three persons were arrested as police on Wednesday claimed to have solved last week's shooting incident in the outskirts of Jammu that left three persons dead and another injured.

Earlier, the police had detained a woman in connection with the case.

The two main accused arrested on Wednesday were a suspended policeman and his former colleague, who was dismissed from service in 2019.

They were arrested along with a “notorious criminal” by special police teams from Kathua district, officials said.

The officials said a large quantity of arms, heroin and over Rs two lakh were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons and further investigation is on.

Three people were killed and another critically injured in a shooting incident following a brawl over some issue in Salehar village of Arnia in RS Pura on Friday.

Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandan Kohli had constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the incident and to nab the culprits.

After initial investigation, constable Bhopinder Singh emerged as the main accused who had fired indiscriminately from his service weapon, an AK assault Rifle, on the four people and was subsequently placed under suspension.

He was accompanied by his former colleague constable Sadeeq Choudhary, who was working in the police department and was dismissed from service in 2019.

Both the accused fled the scene after the shooting and went into hiding to escape arrest.

“Today (Wednesday) morning, reliable information was received by SIT (about the presence of the accused) and accordingly three teams were constituted and the accused were arrested from the outskirts of Kathua along with a notorious criminal, Gulab Din who was harbouring them,” Kohli said.

A revolver along with 10 cartridges was recovered from the possession of Singh at the time of his arrest, the SSP said, adding on further questioning of the accused, police raided the house of Singh in RS Pura and recovered three 12 bore guns, some sharp-edged weapons, 10 grams heroin and Rs 2 lakh.

Earlier on November 8, Kohli said the weapon of the offence was recovered, following the arrest and questioning of Choudhary's wife.

“Choudhary's wife Jaana Bibi had kept the weapon in a hideout and led to its recovery. She also stands arrested in the case,” he said, adding four vehicles used in the crime were also seized.

Gulab Din, who has harboured the accused persons, is a “notorious criminal” and several complaints and FIRs are registered against him at different police stations in Samba district, the officer said.

Babar Chowdhary, a criminal, his brother Sabar Chowdhary and Arif Chowdhary were killed, and their associate Parveen Kumar was critically injured in the incident.

While Sabar and Arif died on the spot, Babar succumbed to injuries when he was being shifted to a hospital in Punjab for specialised treatment on Sunday.

