3 Arrested For Attack On Restaurant Owner's Son In Srinagar: Kashmir Cops

The police have seized the two-wheeler and the weapon used in the crime (Representational)

Three men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in an attack on a restaurant owner's son in Srinagar two days ago, when a 24-member delegation of foreign envoys arrived on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police officer said on Friday.

The arrested men, who were lured into terrorism by a commander of the proscribed terror outfit, Lashkar-e-Toiba (Let), was tasked with carrying out a strike at Krishna Dhaba, a popular eatery frequented by tourists and locals, he added.

"We have arrested three men who were involved in the attack at Krishna Dhaba in which one civilian was injured," Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar told reporters.

The accused were identified as Suhail Ahamad Mir, Owais Manzoor Sofi and Vilayat Aziz Mir, the police said.

Mr Kumar said acting on a tip-off that the attackers had come on a two-wheeler, a special investigation team headed by an officer of the rank of superintendent of police got the leads on them after going through the CCTV footage obtained from the area.

Subsequently, two of the accused were arrested, he said, adding that the two-wheeler and the weapon used in the crime have been seized from their possession.

During the questioning, the two revealed the involvement of another, who has also been arrested.

"The purpose of the attack was to instill fear among the tourists," the Mr Kumar said.

Akash Mehra, the son of the owner of Krishna Dhaba, located in a high-security area of the city, was shot at by the men from a close range and critically wounded on Wednesday evening.

Mr Mehra was immediately rushed to the SMHS Hospital, where his condition is stable.

