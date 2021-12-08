Three Lashkar Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian

The police have identified the killed terrorists (Representational)

Three Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district today, the police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Shopian's Chack-i-Cholan village following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who then retaliated.

One was killed in the early exchange of firing between the two sides, the official said. During the day-long gun battle, two more terrorists were killed, he added.

The police have identified the killed terrorists as Amir Hussain, Rayees Ahmad, and Haseeb Yousuf.

As per official records, all three were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on security forces and civilians, a police spokesman said.

“Pertinently, the killed terrorist, Amir Hussain, was active since September 2020 and involved in several terror crime cases including Case FIR No. 264/2021 of PS Shopian regarding an attack on Police/SF at Village Rakhma on 01/10/2021,” the spokesman said.

“He (Hussain) was also involved in luring gullible youth to join terror folds.”

“Terrorist Rayees Ahmad was active since June 2021 and involved in several terror crime cases including an attack on Police/SF. He was also involved in an attack on Police/SF at Village Rakhma,” the spokesman said.

“Terrorist Haseeb Yousuf was also involved in several terror crime cases in the areas of Kulgam,” he said.

The spokesman said incriminating material and arms and ammunition including one AK-74 rifle and two pistols were recovered from them.