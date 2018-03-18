3 AIIMS Doctors Killed After SUV Hits Mini-Truck On Expressway Near Delhi

The six doctors were travelling in a Toyota Innova SUV on the six-lane expressway where speed limit is set at 100 kilometres per hour.
Police said the Innova tried to overtake the Eicher mini-truck around 2:30 am when it lost control and hit the larger vehicle from behind. It is yet to be determined at what speed the SUV was trying to overtake the mini-truck. The mangled steel door of the SUV came off its hinges and was seen lying on the expressway, suggesting a very high impact speed.
The accident happened near Mathura, 60 kilometres from Agra, where the 165-km-long expressway ends.
Police said the mini-truck had a Uttar Pradesh registration number and did not stop after the accident. They are looking for the driver now.