3 AIIMS Doctors Killed After SUV Hits Mini-Truck On Expressway Near Delhi Seven people including six doctors were travelling in a Toyota Innova SUV on the six-lane expressway

Share EMAIL PRINT Yamuna Expressway accident: Pieces of vehicle parts are seen scattered at the accident site New Delhi: Three doctors of India's top medical institution AIIMS were killed when the SUV they were travelling in hit a mini-truck from behind on Yamuna Expressway early morning today. Three more doctors and the driver were injured.



The six doctors were travelling in a Toyota Innova SUV on the six-lane expressway where speed limit is set at 100 kilometres per hour.



Police said the Innova tried to overtake the Eicher mini-truck around 2:30 am when it lost control and hit the larger vehicle from behind. It is yet to be determined at what speed the SUV was trying to overtake the mini-truck. The mangled steel door of the SUV came off its hinges and was seen lying on the expressway, suggesting a very high impact speed.



The accident happened near Mathura, 60 kilometres from Agra, where the 165-km-long expressway ends.



Three of the AIIMS doctors who died on the spot have been identified as Dr Hem Bala, Dr Yashpreet and Dr Harshad. Four others -- Dr Catherine, Dr Abhinav, Dr Mahesh and the driver whose name is not yet known -- have been taken to AIIMS in Delhi for treatment.



Police said the mini-truck had a Uttar Pradesh registration number and did not stop after the accident. They are looking for the driver now.



