3.7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Assam, No Casualty Reported

An earthquake of 3.7 magnitude rocked parts of Assam, including Guwahati, on Monday afternoon. No reports of loss of life or damage to property have been received yet.

As per the National Center for Seismology website, the jolt was felt at 4.52 PM. The epicentre of the quake was in Kamrup district and it lay at a depth of 10 km.

The tremor was felt in different parts of the state, including in the largest city Guwahati.

The North Eastern region falls in the high seismic zone, making earthquakes frequently hit the region.

