3.75 Kg Gold Hidden Inside Smugglers' Pants Seized At Delhi Airport

Three foreign nationals coming from Dubai to Delhi tried to smuggle gold by hiding it in a cloth knitted on the inner side of their pants. The gold bars weiging 3.75 kg valued at nearly Rs 2 crores were seized by the custom officials at the Delhi airport.

A video shows a custom official tearing a large strip of cloth knitted from the inner side of the smuggler's pants' waistband. Upon tearing, the custom official found gold bars enveloped inside white parchment paper like wrapping.

Based on passenger profiling, three foreign nationals who tried to smuggle the gold from Dubai were intercepted by custom officials. All three of them have been arrested under Customs Act, 1962.

Further investigations are underway, said custom officials.