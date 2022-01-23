3.33 Lakh New Covid Cases In India, Marginally Lower Than Yesterday

India's daily Covid curve showed marginal improvement today as the country reported 3.33 lakh cases, which is marginally lower than yesterday. With a tally of 3.91 crore cases, India is the second worst-hit country after the US.
The active cases now comprise 5.57 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.18 per cent. The daily positivity rate - the share of coronavirus tests that return positive and considered a key marker of the pandemic's status - is slightly up from 17.22% to 17.78% while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.65 per cent.