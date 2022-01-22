Mumbai Covid Cases Down 83% From Jan 7 Peak, Positivity Slides To 7%

Mumbai's positivity rate was also down to 7.15 per cent.

Mumbai reported 3,568 new coronavirus cases on Saturday - a 28 per cent drop from a day before and 83 per cent over the all-time high two weeks ago. The city had logged 5,008 cases a day ago and the 20,971 on January 7.

The positivity rate - the share of coronavirus tests that return positive and considered a key marker of the pandemic's status - was also down to 7.15 per cent from 10 per cent a day ago and 30 per cent on January 7.

This was the fourth day in a row that daily COVID-19 cases dropped in the country's financial capital.

Mumbai also recorded 10 pandemic-related deaths, a statement by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

As many as 2,998 out of 3,568 new patients - 84 per cent - were asymptomatic, and only 485 patients were hospitalised with 76 of them on oxygen support, the BMC said.

As many as 4,293 of the total 37,746 hospital beds are occupied in the city.

The COVID-19 caseload of the country's financial capital rose to 10,32,283, while the death count reached 16,522.

With 231 patients discharged during the day, the number of recoveries rose to 9,95,569.

As many as 49,895 coronavirus tests were conducted during the day. The total of samples tested rose to 1,49,31,225.

Mumbai has 17,497 active COVID-19 patients at present.

Overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai for the period between January 15 to 21 was 0.64 per cent.

(With inputs from PTI)