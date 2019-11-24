29-Year-Old Man Shoots Wife, Kills Himself In Madhya Pradesh: Police

A case has been registered and further investigations are on, the police said. (Representational)

A 29-year-old man shot dead his wife with his licensed pistol today and then killed himself in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, the police said.

The incident happened in the afternoon in Madhoganj area, said City Superintendent of Police Hemant Tiwari.

"As per initial probe, Satendra Chauhan first shot dead his wife Anshu (25) and then ended his life. They had got married five years ago and have a four-year-old daughter. The child was in another room of the house when the shootings took place," the official said.

"The child got a call from a relative whom she told that her parents were lying in a pool of blood. The relative in turn called the police. It appears the couple had a fight before the twin shootings. Satendra was jobless for some time now," Mr Tiwari said.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on, he added.

