29 Farmers Fined In UP's Muzaffarnagar For Stubble Burning

Stubble burning in states surrounding Delhi caused massive air pollution in the NCR (Representational)

29 farmers were fined Rs 2,500 each by authorities in neighbouring Shamli district for allegedly burning crop residue in their fields, officials said on Tuesday.

Additional District Magistrate Arvind Singh told reporters in Muzaffarnagar that district authorities had cautioned farmers against stubble burning, which is a cause of pollution.

