29 Farmers Fined In UP's Muzaffarnagar For Stubble Burning

The Additional District Magistrate said farmers were cautioned against burning crop residue by authorities.

All India | | Updated: November 05, 2019 12:33 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
29 Farmers Fined In UP's Muzaffarnagar For Stubble Burning

Stubble burning in states surrounding Delhi caused massive air pollution in the NCR (Representational)


Muzaffarnagar: 

29 farmers were fined Rs 2,500 each by authorities in neighbouring Shamli district for allegedly burning crop residue in their fields, officials said on Tuesday.

Additional District Magistrate Arvind Singh told reporters in Muzaffarnagar that district authorities had cautioned farmers against stubble burning, which is a cause of pollution. 



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Stubble BurningFarmers finedShamli stubble burning

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Delhi Air QualitySensexJharkhand ElectionDelhi PoliceRabi PirzadaMaharashtraOdd-EvenLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusToday NewsBala MovieAnti Pollution MaskMi CC9 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................