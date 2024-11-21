Madhya Pradesh Tops In Stubble-Burning, Tribal Farmers Have A Solution

Madhya Pradesh: Stubble burning is a huge factor in severe air pollution

Madhya Pradesh has recently earned an unenviable distinction - it tops the nation in crop-residue (stubble) burning. This worrying trend is a growing concern for air quality and environmental health. Yet, in the heart of the state, tribal farmers are showcasing sustainable practices that could hold the key to solving this crisis.

Fields Of Green Turn Grey

The lush greenery of Madhya Pradesh's fields before harvest soon gives way to hazy, polluted skies as stubble is set ablaze post-harvest. Madhya Pradesh has recorded 11,382 cases of stubble burning this year, the highest in the country, surpassing Punjab's 9,655 cases.

This alarming rise is closely tied to the state's increase in paddy cultivation, which has doubled over the last decade.

In 2012, soybean dominated with 58 lakh hectares under cultivation. This has dropped to 52 lakh hectares in 2024, while paddy cultivation surged from 16.5 lakh hectares to 33.50 lakh hectares in the same period. The worst-affected districts are Sheopur (2,424 cases) and Narmadapuram (1,462 cases), where the practice is most prevalent.

Farmers' Dilemma

"Burning paddy straw is a compulsion. There's no labour to remove it manually, and we need to prepare the fields quickly for the next crop. But we know it causes pollution and even risks burning animals grazing nearby," Rajesh Kajle, a farmer in Narmadapuram, said.

Tribal-dominated districts such as Balaghat, however, have emerged as outliers, reporting only six cases of stubble burning. These areas have maintained traditional farming methods, repurposing stubble as cattle fodder and organic manure, which minimises waste and environmental harm.

Sheopur and Narmadapuram lead the tally, with thousands of cases reported. Tribal-dominated districts like Balaghat also stand out, with only six cases reported. Their secret seems to be traditional farming methods and a commitment to sustainability.

Traditional Farming Offers Solutions

In Malharapankha village of Betul district, Jyoti Ahakhe continues to practice traditional farming methods. "If we burn the stubble, what will the cattle eat?" she said, walking out of her field with her children. "Burning causes pollution, and there's already a shortage of fodder. We sow wheat and maize on our small 4-5 acre plot without burning stubble."

Similarly, in Rajna village of Pandhurna, Kailash Paradkar said stubble is essential for feeding his livestock. "Fodder is scarce, and the stubble serves a purpose. Burning it harms the environment. I've seen the smog in Delhi; instead, this can be fed to the animals."

In Hathnapur, Kunwarlal, a small farmer with three acres of land, echoes the same sentiment. He uses stubble as fodder and has never seen stubble burning in his area. "We use it for our cattle. It doesn't make sense to burn something that benefits us so much," he said.

Government Urges Sustainable Practices

The practice of stubble burning, common after the kharif harvest, helps farmers save time and labour before planting the rabi crops such as wheat and mustard. However, the environmental damage and loss of soil nutrients it causes have prompted the government to take action.

Horticulture and Food Processing Minister Narayan Singh Kushwaha has appealed to farmers, urging them to abandon this harmful practice. "Burning stubble destroys essential nutrients and bacteria in the soil. Instead, it can be collected and used in CNG plants or other beneficial ways," he said. "I appeal to farmers to contribute to a clean environment and support the state's clean initiatives."

The Tribal Way: A Model To Follow

Tribal farmers' approach using stubble as fodder, compost, and even building material offers a sustainable alternative. Instead of setting fields ablaze, farmers in these areas are using stubble in various sustainable ways.

The crop residue is repurposed as animal fodder, compost for manure, material for constructing earthen walls, and a natural soil enhancer to boost fertility. These traditional practices not only prevent pollution but also ensure optimal use of agricultural byproducts.

The government is actively promoting alternatives like super seeders, which mix stubble into the soil to enrich its fertility while saving time and effort. Subsidies of up to Rs 1.05 lakh make this technology more accessible. Farmers in Gwalior-Chambal are beginning to adopt these tools, which eliminate the need for burning while cutting costs.

In a related development, the Madhya Pradesh High Court Bar Association has taken a firm stance, deciding that its lawyers will not defend farmers caught burning stubble.