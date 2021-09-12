28,591 Fresh Covid Cases In The Last 24 Hours, 14% Lower Than Yesterday

With 20,487 cases, Kerala had a major share in the new cases reported today. The state also reported 181 deaths.

The Kerala government is conducting a seroprevalence study to take stock of the spread of the coronavirus among the people of the state. State Health Minister Veena George said the study began earlier this month and is expected to be completed by the end of September.

Tamil Nadu with 1,639 Covid cases, Andhra Pradesh (1,145) and Karnataka (801) were other southern states with most cases. Telangana reported 296 cases.

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi over the last 24 hours. The city reported 35 fresh cases and the positivity rate stands at 0.05 per cent.

Neighbouring Uttar Pradesh reported 14 new cases and 10 Covid deaths in a day.

Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh Bihar - the four big states - reported zero Covid deaths.

West Bengal reported 752 new cases and 14 deaths, while neighbouring Odisha reported 630 cases and 8 Covid deaths.

Mizoram with 1,089 cases leads the northeastern states in most number of new cases in a day. The state reported three Covid deaths.

Sikkim shut down all schools and colleges in the state till October 31 after cases of coronavirus were detected among students within a week of reopening.