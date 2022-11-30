279 New Covid Cases In India, Active Tally Falls To 4,855

India Covid cases: Active tally declined by 127 cases in a span of 24 hours. (File)

India reported a single-day rise of 279 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed its tally of the infection to 4,46,72,347, while the count of active cases has declined to 4,855, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death count due to the disease has climbed to 5,30,620 with five fatalities being recorded, including two deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry.

A decrease of 127 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,41,36,872, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, it stated.

According to the ministry's website, 219.92 crore doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The three fresh fatalities reported were from Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, and Maharashtra.

