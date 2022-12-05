27 Rallies By PM In Gujarat, Exit Polls Say Poor Show For AAP: 5 Points

The BJP had held a massive campaign, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi held 27 rallies after the election was announced.

PM Modi, who voted in the second phase of elections today, had gone on foot to the poll booth, drawing a sizeable crowd.

It led to a Congress complaint to the Election Commission that he had held a rally on an election day, breaching the Model Code of Conduct.

The Additional Chief Electoral Officer said their reports do not indicate that "it was a roadshow and the crowd was there on its own".