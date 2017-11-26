263 Coins, Shaving Blades And Needles Removed From Man's Stomach In Madhya Pradesh

In a rare surgery, doctors in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district removed a chain, as many as 263 coins and shaving blades - a total of 5 kilograms of iron objects - from a man's the stomach. The doctors said the man is currently under the observation.The 32-year-old Mohammed Maqsood, from Sohaval in Satna district, was taken to the state-run Sanjay Gandhi Medical College and Hospital on November 18 after he complained of a stomach ache.Dr Priyank Sharma at the Sanjay Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, told PTI today that they identified the cause behind Mr Maqsood's stomachache after conducting an x-ray along with a few other tests.He said a team of six doctors surgically removed 10-12 shaving blades, four big needles, a chain, 263 coins, besides pieces of glasses--collectively weighing 5 kilograms, from the stomach of Mr Maqsood on Friday.The doctor also said Mr Maqsood had been treated for six months in Satna before he was brought to Rewa."The patient was not in a good frame of mind and it seems he swallowed these objects secretly," Dr Sharma said, adding that Mr Maqsood is doing well and is currently under the observation of a team of experts.