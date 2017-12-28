26 Trains Delayed, 7 Rescheduled And 19 Cancelled Due To Dense Fog In Delhi

As dense fog envelopes parts of Northern India, trains services have been affected in Delhi and the surrounding region. Today, 26 trains have been delayed, seven rescheduled and 19 others cancelled due to decreased visibility and other operational reasons. Reduced visibility has also disrupted road and air travel, besides rail services.On Wednesday, 30 trains delayed, 6 cancelled due to low visibility in Delhi. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast moderate fog in Delhi, with visibility likely to remain low. Earlier this week, 10 trains were cancelled while 30 were delayed due to dense fog and low visibility.The national capital today woke up to a foggy morning with minimum temperature down at 9 degree Celsius and maximum at 23 degree Celsius. The fall in mercury comes as the Delhi struggles to combat air pollution. According to the met department, the air quality index in Delhi will worsen in the coming days.A high-level task force has formulated a 12-point draft plan which enlists measures aimed at curbing air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region. The high-level task force is headed by the principal secretary to the Prime Minister.Earlier this year, the air quality quality indx in Delhi had dropped down to "severe" and even "emergency" levels, causing the Delhi government to announce drastic measures, including halting construction work in Delhi and the adjoining areas, shutting down of schools.