27 Dead In Delhi Fire: PM Modi, Arvind Kejriwal Mourn Loss

Delhi Fire: The building is located near Mundka metro station in west Delhi.

Twenty seven people were killed in a massive fire that broke out at a four-storey building in Delhi. More than 40 people sustained burns and have been hospitalised.

"Distressed by the tragic fire accident at a building near Mundka Metro Station in Delhi. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish for speedy recovery of the injured," President Ram Nath Kovind's office has tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also mourned the loss of lives.

Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a tragic fire in Delhi. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2022

"Shocked and pained to know abt this tragic incident. I am constantly in touch wid officers. Our brave firemen are trying their best to control the fire and save lives. God bless all," tweeted Chief Minister Kejriwal.

Rs 2 lakh each will be given to the families of those who have lost a member while Rs 50,000 will be given to those injured, announced the Prime Minister's office.

According to fire department officials, the information about the blaze was reported at 4.40 pm following which 20 fire engines were rushed to the spot.

The fire in Mundaka, Delhi is extremely horrific. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. Praying for the quick recovery of those who are injured. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 13, 2022

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted saying that he is in constant touch with the authorities and that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been pressed into sevice.

दिल्ली के मुंडका में आग लगने की घटना बहुत दुःखद है। मैं सम्बंधित अधिकारियों से लगातार संपर्क में हूँ, प्रशासन राहत व बचाव कार्य में जुटा है। NDRF भी वहाँ शीघ्र पहुँच रही है। लोगों को वहाँ से निकालना व घायलों को तुरंत उपचार देना हमारी प्राथमिकता है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 13, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too mourned the loss of lives.

Pained by the tragic loss of lives in the Delhi fire near Mundka Metro station. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured a speedy recovery. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 13, 2022

The commercial building -- which mainly had office space -- is located near Mundka metro station in west Delhi.