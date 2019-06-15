26 Children Rescued From Biscuit Factory In Raipur, Sent Back Homes

26 children were rescued from a biscuit factory by district child protection officials in Raipur

Twenty-six children were rescued from a biscuit factory by district child protection officials in Raipur on Friday.

The officials freed the children and sent them back to their homes. These children were rescued as part of a drive that was being carried out by the child protection officials.

District Child Protection Officer N Swarnkar said, "We will do their counselling on Saturday and take action against the factory management."

Mr Swarnkar further said, "On June 10 also the district child protection officers had rescued 24 children. This drive which started on June 10 will last till Saturday."

The Child Labour Act, which was amended in 2016, a "child" is defined as a person below the age of 15. Employment of a child is prohibited in any field, including domestic help. It is a cognizable criminal offence to employ a child for any work.

