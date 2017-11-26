26/11 Terror Attack: Nine Years On, Mumbai Police Better Prepared To Protect City

Nine years after terror struck the financial capital of India, improved response mechanism of Mumbai police and a slew of measures taken by the government have improved the security situation in the city, according to officials.Police force is better prepared to ensure security in the city as its response mechanism has improved over the years, according to Mumbai Police Commissioner Datta Padasalgikar. Improved coordination with the agencies concerned has also helped, according to a PTI report.The terror attack that killed 166 people, including 18 security personnel, on November 26, 2008 was believed to have been carried out by 10 terrorists from Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, who arrived in the city by sea route. Property worth crores of rupees was damaged in the mayhem.A range of measures has been taken by the Maharashtra government to upgrade the police force in areas like technology, training, gadgets, weapons and coordination between all the agencies, PTI news agency reported, citing a police official.Fishermen have been provided with radio frequency identity cards and smart cards to beef up the coastal security, he said. Further, the defence ministry has installed eight radars to catch any suspicious movement on the entire west coast.Among other ambitious projects to boost city's security, the government aims to set up marine police wing and secure the coastline area with the help of drones. Sharing of intelligence among all the agencies, including police, navy, coast guard and other central agencies, has also improved over the years, an official told PTI.The CCTV network that covers the city also helps in curbing criminal activities.Further, to ensure police officers are geared up to face eventualities, the Maharashtra Police recently procured 4,600 bulletproof jackets, the news agency said citing another police official. Allegations of purchase of substandard bullet-proof jackets, however, had delayed the procurement.Of the 4,600 jackets, the testing of 3,000 has been done so far and these will be distributed in a few days to various police units, the official said. "Apart from the jackets, we also purchased 1,500 bullet proof helmets which we have distributed," he said.In the last one year, the police has also procured bulletproof shields, 'morchas' (a kind of protective gear), night vision monoculars other modernised weaponry for the quick response teams, the official told PTI. There are proposals to procure bomb suits and total containment vehicles also, he added.Another police official said the Maharashtra police's 'Force One' commando team has also got the permission to carry weapons in flights. Earlier, only the National Security Guard (NSG) personnel were allowed to carry weapons in flights.Mr Padasalgikar told the news agency, "The police is capable enough to tackle any kind of situation to secure the city as our response mechanism has improved over the years.""We have quick response teams in every region comprising young and fit men, who can strike in case of any eventuality."The police are also regularly conducting joint exercises of the Force One and the elite commando team of NSG, which has a base in suburban Powai, he added.