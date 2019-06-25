People Jailed During Emergency Observe Its 44th Anniversary In UP

At present, there are nearly 5,700 Loktantra Senanis in Uttar Pradesh (PTI Photo)

''Loktantra Senanis'' of Uttar Pradesh, who were jailed during Emergency imposed this day in June 1975 Tuesday observed 44th anniversary of the "draconian" day.

"Independent India was once again chained with internal slavery on June 25, 1975. The then dictatorial government worked on the principle of ''na appeal, na vakeel, na daleel (neither appeal, nor advocate or argument).

"Leaders and students opposing the Emergency were sent behind bars," said president Brij Kishore Mishra of the Uttar Pradesh unit of Aapatkal Loktantra Senani Samiti Loktantra Senanis are the people who were imprisoned during the 1975-77 Emergency under preventive detention laws, the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) and Defence of India Act (DIR) for indefinite period.

At present, there are nearly 5,700 Loktantra Senanis in Uttar Pradesh, Mr Mishra said.

The Samiti held a meeting at GPO Park at the state capital.

State minister Archana Pandey, who was also present on the occasion, recalled the torture suffered by his father during Emergency days.

Emergency was imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975 which remained in effect till March 21, 1977.

