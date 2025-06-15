25 Bodies Of Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victims Handed Over To Families

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed 230 teams have been formed to assist families and manage victim support following the crash.

As the process of identification and handing over of bodies continues following the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, officials on Sunday shared key updates on the coordinated relief, medical and security response.

Alok Pande, IAS, Commissioner of Relief, said 230 dedicated teams have been formed to facilitate victim support and family coordination.

Each team comprises a police officer, a deputy collector-level official, and a professional counsellor to ensure smooth and sensitive handling of the situation.

So far, 22 death certificates have been issued and bodies handed over to the families. In addition, 22 inquest teams are working in parallel to complete legal formalities.

Officials have asked families who have already submitted DNA samples to come forward and collect the bodies. Meanwhile, relatives of three foreign nationals are expected to arrive in Ahmedabad by Monday to complete formalities.

At the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, where identification and medical examination efforts are underway, Dr Rajnish Patel, Additional Medical Superintendent, said that 47 DNA matches have been confirmed, and 44 families have been contacted so far; of this, 25 bodies have been handed over to relatives.

To ensure law and order as well as support logistics, Jaipal S Rathore, a senior police officer, confirmed that six to seven Indian Police Service (IPS) officers are stationed around the hospital. In total, more than 500 police personnel have been deployed across the city and hospital vicinity to facilitate the safe and timely handover of mortal remains.

"We are ensuring that the bodies reach the respective families without any delay," Mr Rathore said.

The coordinated efforts of the state administration, civil hospital staff and law enforcement agencies continue as the city copes with the aftermath of one of the deadliest aviation tragedies in recent times.